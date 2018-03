Visit their website: Thinscotti



or check them out at the Habit for Humanity fundraiser at Aitoro's in Norwalk on November 14 passing out samples of all of their flavors.



Visit the Facebook page for the event to learn more information!



November 14th, 2013: 6th Annual Gourmet Tasting to benefit Women Build. Hosted by Aitoro Showroom in Norwalk.