Boyfriend of woman killed in DC expressed concerns

Police records show that the boyfriend of the woman who was shot to death after a car chase outside the U.S. Capitol had expressed concern about her emotional stability and the safety of their infant daughter.

A report from the Stamford, Conn., police department says Miriam Carey told officers who responded on Dec. 10 that President Barack Obama had her under surveillance and she described herself as the "Prophet of Stamford."

The 34-year-old Carey was killed Oct. 3 after trying to ram her car through a White House barrier with her daughter in the vehicle. The girl survived. Carey had been diagnosed with postpartum depression and psychosis.

The records released Thursday by Stamford police also say that Carey's boyfriend, Eric Francis, called them twice later in December to report she was having delusions and becoming violent.

