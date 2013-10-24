Pratt & Whitney signs $1.1 billion Pentagon deal

Jet engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney says it's signed a $1.1 billion Pentagon contract for fighter jet propulsion systems that include cost-cutting of as much as 9.5 percent.

The United Technologies Corp. subsidiary said Thursday the contract covers 38 engines and program management, engineering support and spare parts. Pratt & Whitney, based in East Hartford, said the contract reflects cost reduction initiatives. The propulsion systems power the F-35 Lightning II.

The prices for 32 of the engines were reduced by about 2.5 percent compared with a previous contract. The unit prices for six propulsion systems were cut by about 9.6 percent.

Lt. Gen. Chris Bogdan, F-35 program executive officer, said the price has been going down and the trend will continue.

Engine deliveries will begin in the fourth quarter.

Following the announcement U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-3) and Congressman John Larson (D-1) released statements on the award.



"This latest contract award represents the unparalleled quality and ingenuity of Connecticut-made technology. Connecticut continues to have the best, most highly-trained and highly-skilled workforce in the world, providing second-to-none engines, aircraft and specialized parts for all sectors of our military," Blumenthal said. "I will continue to fight on behalf of Connecticut workers and our service men and women - particularly in these latest budget negotiations - to ensure that defense jobs and the life-saving products made here are protected."

"The hardworking men and women who make Pratt & Whitney great form a critical pillar of our state's economy," Murphy said. "The best engines in the world come from Connecticut and our armed forces deserve nothing less. I'm proud to stand with our state's congressional delegation in support of this funding and will continue to push to ensure that our state remains at the forefront of America's defense industry into the future."

"This contract is great news for Connecticut's economy and is a credit to the hardworking men and women at Pratt & Whitney," DeLauro said. "I am proud of Connecticut's central role in providing our troops with the necessary equipment to keep America safe. Connecticut has always been a state that does not just buy things, we build them, and we are stronger for it."

"The F135 engines built here in Connecticut continue to be a driving force behind our manufacturing base, in addition to playing an integral role in our nation's long term military future," Larson said. "Today's announcement reaffirms the importance of this program and demonstrates the successful cost reduction efforts of the hard working men and women at Pratt & Whitney. I fought to end the alternate engine for exactly this reason: Pratt & Whitney and Connecticut's manufacturing base are the best in the world at producing high quality, reliable engines for our military while keeping the need to reduce costs in mind. I am pleased to see their vision continue to strengthen the Joint Strike Fighter program that will help our nation remain the preeminent military power across the globe."

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.