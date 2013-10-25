Mystic Aquarium to release seal pup on RI beach

The following photo of Hubble was provided by the Mystic Aquarium.

The following photo of Hubble was provided by the Mystic Aquarium.

The following photo of Hubble was provided by the Mystic Aquarium.

The following photo of Hubble was provided by the Mystic Aquarium.

A harbor seal pup found abandoned in Maine will be released back into the wild in Rhode Island after spending several months in rehabilitation at the Mystic Aquarium.

Aquarium officials say they plan to release the 5- to 6-month-old pup named Hubble on Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown on Friday morning.

The male pup was rescued in May at Drakes Island Beach in Wells, Maine. He began his rehabilitation at the University of New England in Biddeford before being moved at around two weeks old to Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.

Aquarium officials say Hubble has fully recovered from various ailments and is ready to eat fish and live in the ocean.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.