Save Money with The Crazy Coupon Chick

**Coupon Inserts-3 inserts this weekend! 1 smartSource, 1 RedPlum and 1 Proctor & Gamble!
Drug Stores:
Walgreens-
FREE Colgate toothpaste n sale for $3 and we have a coupon for .50¢ off! Get back a Register Reward for $2.50 making it totally free!
FREE Tums Chewy Delights- $4.50 with a $4.50 Register Reward!
CVS:
FREE Bayer meter- this is a great donation item! On sale for $9.99 and you get back $9.99 in ExtraCare Bucks!
Grocery Stores:
Stop & Shop-
Check the front of your flyers for "Write Your coupons!" Get $1 off of anything!! As well as some of the lowest meat prices this year! .99¢ lb chicken and pork!
The Norwich Bulletin is sponsoring 4 public coupon workshops on October 26th!
10/26/2013 (Sat) Preston VFW
28 Spicer Rd. Preston CT
9:30AM - 12:30AM
2:30PM - 5:30PM
Here's the Breakdown of her shopping trip:
3 CVS Flavor Chews-.99¢ (get .99¢ ECB, limit
3)
2 Swisse vitamins-$17.99 each (spend $30 get $12 ECB)
3 sparkle paper towels-3/$15 (buy 3 get $5 ECB)
2 Crest toothpaste-$2.99 (get $2 ECB)
Halloween Stuff (I bought lights, cob webs, pumpkins and makeup) (spend $30 get $10 ECB)
Halloween Candy-5/$15 (spend $15 get $5 ECB)
Arm & Hammer cat litter-$6 (spend $25 get $5 ECB)
1 Beggin Strip-$3.50 (soend $15 get $5 ECB)
Schick Razor-$11.99 (buy 1 and get $3 ECB)
Sally Hansen nail art-$9.99 (spend $10 get $3 ECB)
2 Colgate optic White-$5.99 each (spend $10 get $5 ECB)
2 Oral B toothbrush-$8.79 (get $5 ECB, limit 2)
Garelick farms milk-$3.29 (get $1 ECB) * not pictured)
3 Benefiber-$7.999 each (spend $20 get $10 ECB)
2 Clairol hair color-$5.99 (get $2 ECB)
8 Pantene-2/$7
Coupons used:
25% off entire purchase CVS emailed coupon (took off $34.53)
$10/$50 purchase from my email
$5/$25 purchase (printed on the bottom of my receipt last week)
Assorted CVs coupons from the magic coupon center ($19 worth)
(2) $10 off Swisse vitamin coupon from the magic coupon center
(2) $10 off Swisse vitamins coupon from the Swisse Website (NLA)
(3) $1/1 Sparkle Product, exp. 10/30/13 (RP 09/29/13)
(2) $0.50/1 Crest Toothpaste, exp. 10/31/13 (P&G 09/29/13)
$1.50/3 Mars Brand Fun Sized Bagged Candy, exp. 10/31/13 (RP 09/15/13)
(2) $2 off Mars bites (NLA)
$2/2 Arm & Hammer Clumping Cat Litters, exp. 2/28/14 (SS 08/25/13)
$1/1 Purina Beggin' Item, exp. 12/29/13 (SS 09/29/13)
Try me FREE (up to $10.99) Schick razor coupon that came in the mail
$1/2 Colgate Toothpaste, exp. 10/26/13 (SS 10/13/13 R)
(2) $0.50 off Oral-B Pulsar, 3D White, Pro-Health, Complete or (2) Indicator or Cavity Defense Toothbrushes, exp. 10/31/13 (P&G 09/29/13)
$10/3 Gas-X, Prevacid 24 HR, or Benefiber, exp. 12/31/13 (SS 10/13/13)
(4) FREE Pantene Conditioner or Styler Product wyb Pantene Shampoo Product, exp. 10/31/13 (SS 09/15/13)
(2) $3/2 Pantene Product, exp. 10/31/13 (P&G 09/29/13) *This coupon does beep!
$5/2 clairol hair color- 9/29 P&G
$61 in ExtraCare bucks from last week
Paid: .31¢
Saved: $298.97
Got Back: $74.97 in ExtraCare bucks!