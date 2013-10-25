Save Money with The Crazy Coupon Chick

Visit The Crazy Coupon Chick website or Yes We Coupon for more information!



**Coupon Inserts-3 inserts this weekend! 1 smartSource, 1 RedPlum and 1 Proctor & Gamble!

Drug Stores:

Walgreens-

FREE Colgate toothpaste n sale for $3 and we have a coupon for .50¢ off! Get back a Register Reward for $2.50 making it totally free!

FREE Tums Chewy Delights- $4.50 with a $4.50 Register Reward!

CVS:

FREE Bayer meter- this is a great donation item! On sale for $9.99 and you get back $9.99 in ExtraCare Bucks!

Grocery Stores:

Stop & Shop-

Check the front of your flyers for "Write Your coupons!" Get $1 off of anything!! As well as some of the lowest meat prices this year! .99¢ lb chicken and pork!

Here's the Breakdown of her shopping trip:

3 CVS Flavor Chews-.99¢ (get .99¢ ECB, limit 3)

2 Swisse vitamins-$17.99 each (spend $30 get $12 ECB)

3 sparkle paper towels-3/$15 (buy 3 get $5 ECB)

2 Crest toothpaste-$2.99 (get $2 ECB)

Halloween Stuff (I bought lights, cob webs, pumpkins and makeup) (spend $30 get $10 ECB)

Halloween Candy-5/$15 (spend $15 get $5 ECB)

Arm & Hammer cat litter-$6 (spend $25 get $5 ECB)

1 Beggin Strip-$3.50 (soend $15 get $5 ECB)

Schick Razor-$11.99 (buy 1 and get $3 ECB)

Sally Hansen nail art-$9.99 (spend $10 get $3 ECB)

2 Colgate optic White-$5.99 each (spend $10 get $5 ECB)

2 Oral B toothbrush-$8.79 (get $5 ECB, limit 2)

Garelick farms milk-$3.29 (get $1 ECB) * not pictured)

3 Benefiber-$7.999 each (spend $20 get $10 ECB)

2 Clairol hair color-$5.99 (get $2 ECB)

8 Pantene-2/$7

Coupons used:

25% off entire purchase CVS emailed coupon (took off $34.53)

$10/$50 purchase from my email

$5/$25 purchase (printed on the bottom of my receipt last week)

Assorted CVs coupons from the magic coupon center ($19 worth)

(2) $10 off Swisse vitamin coupon from the magic coupon center

(2) $10 off Swisse vitamins coupon from the Swisse Website (NLA)

(3) $1/1 Sparkle Product, exp. 10/30/13 (RP 09/29/13)

(2) $0.50/1 Crest Toothpaste, exp. 10/31/13 (P&G 09/29/13)

$1.50/3 Mars Brand Fun Sized Bagged Candy, exp. 10/31/13 (RP 09/15/13)

(2) $2 off Mars bites (NLA)

$2/2 Arm & Hammer Clumping Cat Litters, exp. 2/28/14 (SS 08/25/13)

$1/1 Purina Beggin' Item, exp. 12/29/13 (SS 09/29/13)

Try me FREE (up to $10.99) Schick razor coupon that came in the mail

$1/2 Colgate Toothpaste, exp. 10/26/13 (SS 10/13/13 R)

(2) $0.50 off Oral-B Pulsar, 3D White, Pro-Health, Complete or (2) Indicator or Cavity Defense Toothbrushes, exp. 10/31/13 (P&G 09/29/13)

$10/3 Gas-X, Prevacid 24 HR, or Benefiber, exp. 12/31/13 (SS 10/13/13)

(4) FREE Pantene Conditioner or Styler Product wyb Pantene Shampoo Product, exp. 10/31/13 (SS 09/15/13)

(2) $3/2 Pantene Product, exp. 10/31/13 (P&G 09/29/13) *This coupon does beep!

$5/2 clairol hair color- 9/29 P&G

$61 in ExtraCare bucks from last week

Paid: .31¢

Saved: $298.97

Got Back: $74.97 in ExtraCare bucks!