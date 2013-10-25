Healthy Ice Cream with Boddler Bites

Visit Boddler Bites for more information!



3 Yummy Ice Creams!

Choco-Nut Banana Bliss

3 frozen bananas

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup natural peanut butter

¼ cup chopped, organic dark chocolate bar or chocolate chips - (optional)

Puree all ingredients, (except chocolate bar) in food processor until smooth. Add chocolate pieces to ice cream and pulse a few times to gently mix. Scoop out and enjoy! Or freeze in glass/Tupperware container.

Cherry Berry

2 frozen bananas

1 small roasted and peeled beet -(cut in half)

2 cups organic frozen strawberries

2 cups organic frozen cherries

1 cup organic (fresh or frozen) blueberries

1-2 tablespoons local honey

Puree all ingredients in food processor until smooth. Scoop out and enjoy! Or freeze in glass/Tupperware container.

Pumpkin Pie

2 frozen bananas

1 cup canned unsweetened coconut milk

½ cup pureed pumpkin

¼ cup pure maple syrup

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Pinch of sea salt

Puree all ingredients in food processor until smooth. Freeze in glass/Tupperware container for at least two hours or until firm.