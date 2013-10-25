Healthy Ice Cream with Boddler Bites

Visit Boddler Bites for more information!
3 Yummy Ice Creams!
Choco-Nut Banana Bliss
3 frozen bananas
2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 cup natural peanut butter
¼ cup chopped, organic dark chocolate bar or chocolate chips - (optional)
Puree all ingredients, (except chocolate bar) in food processor until smooth. Add chocolate pieces to ice cream and pulse a few times to gently mix. Scoop out and enjoy! Or freeze in glass/Tupperware container.
Cherry Berry
2 frozen bananas
1 small roasted and peeled beet -(cut in half)
2 cups organic frozen strawberries
2 cups organic frozen cherries
1 cup organic (fresh or frozen) blueberries
1-2 tablespoons local honey
Puree all ingredients in food processor until smooth. Scoop out and enjoy! Or freeze in glass/Tupperware container.
Pumpkin Pie
2 frozen bananas
1 cup canned unsweetened coconut milk
½ cup pureed pumpkin
¼ cup pure maple syrup
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground ginger
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Pinch of sea salt
Puree all ingredients in food processor until smooth. Freeze in glass/Tupperware container for at least two hours or until firm.