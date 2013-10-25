Washington school dance contract bans 'Twerking'

When Miley Cyrus took the stage at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in August, some parents were shocked by her 'twerking.'

"It is kind of surprising that would be considered normal dancing," said mother Julie Evans

But officials with North Thurston Public Schools know times have changed, and students are used to seeing things like this on a dance floor.

"You tube, it's that generation," said Courtney Schrieve with North Thurston Public Schools. "They have a lot more exposure to a lot of different things, so we have to constantly stay on top of that."

A few years ago, school officials heard about another district canceling homecoming because of inappropriate dancing.

"Some of our activities directors at the high school got together, said let's nip this in the bud, get ahead of this," Schrieve said.

They came up with a dance contract.. At river ridge, students may not bend over 45 degrees while dancing. There cannot be 'lap dancing' or dancing that looks like you're having sex.

"Some of the things are things that you wouldn't think should have to be in writing," Evans said

This spring, Port Townsend and Port Angeles schools instituted a "face to face dance policy" to try and cut down on grinding. Students responded by boycotting the dances altogether.

But the students CNN spoke to in Lacey said don't mind signing a contract.

"No, I was OK with it. I understood why and stuff," said Angie Allen, who is a freshman North Thurston High School.



"It's just one of those things, like how you have to get a permission slip to watch a movie in class, it's just one of those," said Joely Manning, who is a senior North Thurston High School.

They say it makes parents feel better. But they say if parents came to the dances, they would see there's no real reason to worry.

"Not for a high school dance. We have teachers, and you're at a high school dance in your high school," Manning said. "You're not going to be pulling a Miley Cyrus out there."

