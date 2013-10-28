October 29 is National Oatmeal Day

Click here to learn more about Chef Stephen James White
Cranachan (Raspberries with Oatmeal-Honey Cream)
4 oz Scottish
style oats (Bob's Red Mill or
similar)
2 cups Whipping
Cream
1/2 cup Mascarpone
cheese
1 oz Scotch
Whisky (optional)
2 oz Honey
1 lb Driscoll's Raspberries
Directions
- Toast
oatmeal in a 350 oven for about 10 min, stirring every 2 min until light brown
and aromatic.
- Whisk
cream until it reaches the soft peak stage
- With
a whisk, combine mascarpone, whisky, honey and 1/2 the raspberries. Mix
vigorously to break up the raspberries and fully combine.
- Add
1/3 of whipped cream to the mascarpone mixture and combine thoroughly. Then add
the mixture back to the remaining cream and add all the toasted oatmeal
except for 2 tbs. Using a rubber spatula gently fold the mixture into the
cream. Do not combine completely as the streaks will and visual appeal.
- Fill
large wine glasses 1/2 full with the mixture. Place 1/2 the remaining
raspberries in the glass and add the rest of the mixture. Top each glass
with remaining raspberries and toasted oatmeal.
Notes: Rolled
oats may be substituted but will give a grainier texture.
Raspberry Oat Muffins
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cup Scottish style oats
(old-fashioned oats may be substituted)
1 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
(1 stick)
1/2 cup sugar
2 large eggs
1/4 cup milk
1 tsp vanilla extract
6 oz Driscoll's Raspberries,(about 3/4 cup)
Directions:
- Preheat
oven to 400°F. Grease a standard 12-cup muffin pan.
- In a
medium bowl, whisk together flour, oats, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
- In a
stand mixer fitted with a paddle, mix the butter and sugar. With the mixer on
slow, add the eggs. Incorporate completely.
- With
the mixer on slow, add 1/2 the flour mixture to butter mixture. Once combined add the milk and the second 1/2
of the flour. Mix completely but do not over mix.
- Remove
the bowl from the mixer, and fold the raspberries into the batter by hand. Do
not over mix.
- Fill
the muffin pan with 1/4 cup of batter in each muffin cup.
- Bake
for 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes
out clean.
Oatmeal Berry Smoothie
1/2 cup rolled
oats
1/2 cup yogurt,
plain or vanilla
2 cups Driscoll's Strawberries, tops removed and
quartered
1 banana,
peeled
1/2 cup ice
Directions
- Place
all ingredients in a blender and process until smooth.
Notes:
Raspberries may be substituted for some or all of the strawberries
Overnight Oatmeal with Berries and Cranberries
1 cup steel cut oats (Irish Oatmeal)
1/2 cup dried cranberries
3 1/2 cups water
1/2 cup 1/2-and-1/2 or milk
1/2 tsp salt
1 cup Driscoll's Strawberries, sliced
1 cup Driscoll's Raspberries
Directions
- In a
slow cooker, combine all ingredients and set to low heat. Cover and let cook
for 8 to 9 hours.
- In the
morning stir oatmeal and serve. Top with berries and fresh light cream if
desired.
Stir and remove to serving bowls. This method works best if
started before you go to bed. This way your oatmeal will be finished by
morning.