October 29 is National Oatmeal Day

Click here to learn more about Chef Stephen James White

Cranachan (Raspberries with Oatmeal-Honey Cream)

4 oz Scottish style oats (Bob's Red Mill or similar)

2 cups Whipping Cream

1/2 cup Mascarpone cheese

1 oz Scotch Whisky (optional)

2 oz Honey

1 lb Driscoll's Raspberries

Directions

Toast oatmeal in a 350 oven for about 10 min, stirring every 2 min until light brown and aromatic.

Whisk cream until it reaches the soft peak stage

With a whisk, combine mascarpone, whisky, honey and 1/2 the raspberries. Mix vigorously to break up the raspberries and fully combine.

Add 1/3 of whipped cream to the mascarpone mixture and combine thoroughly. Then add the mixture back to the remaining cream and add all the toasted oatmeal except for 2 tbs. Using a rubber spatula gently fold the mixture into the cream. Do not combine completely as the streaks will and visual appeal.

Fill large wine glasses 1/2 full with the mixture. Place 1/2 the remaining raspberries in the glass and add the rest of the mixture. Top each glass with remaining raspberries and toasted oatmeal.

Notes: Rolled oats may be substituted but will give a grainier texture.

Raspberry Oat Muffins

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup Scottish style oats (old-fashioned oats may be substituted)

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted (1 stick)

1/2 cup sugar

2 large eggs

1/4 cup milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

6 oz Driscoll's Raspberries,(about 3/4 cup)







Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Grease a standard 12-cup muffin pan.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, oats, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

In a stand mixer fitted with a paddle, mix the butter and sugar. With the mixer on slow, add the eggs. Incorporate completely.

With the mixer on slow, add 1/2 the flour mixture to butter mixture. Once combined add the milk and the second 1/2 of the flour. Mix completely but do not over mix.

Remove the bowl from the mixer, and fold the raspberries into the batter by hand. Do not over mix.

Fill the muffin pan with 1/4 cup of batter in each muffin cup.

Bake for 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean.

Oatmeal Berry Smoothie

1/2 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup yogurt, plain or vanilla

2 cups Driscoll's Strawberries, tops removed and quartered

1 banana, peeled

1/2 cup ice

Directions

Place all ingredients in a blender and process until smooth.

Notes: Raspberries may be substituted for some or all of the strawberries

Overnight Oatmeal with Berries and Cranberries

1 cup steel cut oats (Irish Oatmeal)

1/2 cup dried cranberries

3 1/2 cups water

1/2 cup 1/2-and-1/2 or milk

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup Driscoll's Strawberries, sliced

1 cup Driscoll's Raspberries

Directions

In a slow cooker, combine all ingredients and set to low heat. Cover and let cook for 8 to 9 hours.

In the morning stir oatmeal and serve. Top with berries and fresh light cream if desired.

Stir and remove to serving bowls. This method works best if started before you go to bed. This way your oatmeal will be finished by morning.