Voter registration deadline for November election is Tuesday

The deadline to register to vote in Connecticut's municipal elections is fast-approaching.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill is reminding people they have until Tuesday at 8 p.m. to register in-person at their local town offices. The mail-in voter registration deadline has already passed.

Absentee ballots will be available until Monday, Nov. 4 from local town clerks' offices. They've available only for registered voters who will be out-of-state on Election Day, or are unable to vote due to illness, physical disability or other reasons listed in state law.

Polls will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Local officials in the vast majority of cities and towns are up for grabs, including the mayors of Stamford and New Haven.

