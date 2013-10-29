Prudence Makes Slow Roasted Beef

Slow Roasted Beef, Gravy & Whipped Horseradish Sauce- without Breaking the Bank

with Prudence Sloane

How do you get the best roast from an inexpensive cut of beef? Slow roast it at 200 degrees and cook it no more than medium rare. A slow roasted roast will lose very little moisture and be evenly cooked throughout. Because it can take about 3 to 4 hours to roast at 3-4 pound roast, the outside won't reach a high enough heat quickly enough to kill surface bacteria within the safety net of two hours. And the slow heat won't brown and crisp the outside. It needs to be browned first on top of the stove. Shoprite in Canton and W. Hartford are having a roast beef sale on their less pricier cuts. I chose two that work well as a roast. 1) Eye Round 2) Top Round. Shoulder roasts are better for braising.

To help hold the shape of the roast, tie with butchers twine around the roast in two to three places. Pepper but do not salt the roast. Heat a sauté pan, add a little vegetable oil and brown the roast well on top of the stove. It should look like it is completely cooked and will take about 15 minutes. Salt the roast with coarse (kosher) salt and place on a rack in a roasting pan. Roast at 200 degrees for about 3 1/2 to 4 hours until the internal temperature reaches eating temperature (see below). Remove from oven; let rest for 15 to 30 minutes. Untie and slice into thin, no thicker than ¼". Thicker pieces will be tough.

With slow roasting there is no internal temperature rise while it rests. You take it out at the internal temperature you want to eat it at.

Rare - 125 to130/Medium Rare - 135 to 140. I like mine at 142 degrees. That's when it goes from raw to just cooked.

Beef Gravy

Ingredients:

¼ pound of ground beef (fattier is best)

1/2 cup small dice of carrot

1/2 cup small dice onions

½ cup small dice celery

2 (14 oz) cans unsalted or low sodium beef stock

1 + cups of water

3 tablespoons flour plus ½ cup cold water

Directions:

Over medium heat, after browning the roast, use the sauté pan to sauté the ground beef, carrot, onion and celery for 5 minutes or until slightly browned. Add the beef stock and water and let simmer at least 1 hour. Periodically top up with water to cover the meat and vegetables. Strain and press down on the solids. Add water to make 2 cups stock.

Cool the stock to warm. Stir the flour into the cold water. Add to the beef stock. Bring the stock up to a simmer while whisking. Once it reaches a simmer you can stop whisking. Simmer for 20 min to get rid of the flour taste. Add additional water to maintain 2 cups. Other seasonings: Add any pan drippings from the roast. Simmer with some sherry, Madeira, wine, etc.

Whipped Horseradish Sauce

Ingredients:

1/3 cup bottled horseradish, drained and squeezed dry

1/4 teaspoon ground mustard

½ to 1 teaspoon salt to taste

1/2 cup chilled heavy cream

Directions:

In a small bowl, add all the ingredients and beat until firm. Taste for seasoning. Will keep for two days in the refrigerator. Whisk vigorously before serving to re stiffen if necessary.