Cemetery Cup-A-Dirt:



Ingredients:

-Chocolate Pudding

-Oreos

-Small Clear Cups

-Milano Cookies

-Use frosting or melted chocolate to create "RIP"

Directions:

Make chocolate pudding as directed.

Crumble oreos to make the "dirt".

Alternate pudding and oreo crumbles in a small, clear cup.

Use a Milano cookie for the headstone.

Use frosting or melted chocolate to create "RIP".