Christine Ieronimo Makes Meatloaf Cupcakes

Meatloaf Cupcakes with Mashed Potato Frosting



Mini Meatloaves

Ingredients:

2 lb lean (at least 80%) ground beef

2 eggs

1 cup bread crumbs

1 onion, finely chopped

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2/3 cup ketchup

Salt and pepper

Garlic powder or 2 cloves of minced garlic

Mashed Potatoes

6 large potatoes, peeled, cubed

1/4 cup herb butter

1/2 cup milk

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Heat oven to 350°F. Spray 18 regular-size muffin cups with cooking spray.

In large bowl, mix meat loaf ingredients until well combined. Divide mixture

evenly among muffin cups, pressing mixture down firmly.

Bake 35 to 40 minutes. Cool slightly in muffin cups.

While loaves are baking, in 3-quart saucepan, place potatoes in generously salted

cold water. Heat to boiling. Reduce heat; cook potatoes until fork-tender. Drain;

return to saucepan. Add butter and 1/4 cup milk; mash until creamy and smooth,

adding more milk as necessary. Season with salt and pepper.

Spoon mashed potatoes on top of meat loaves.

Can garnish with shredded cheddar cheese, peas, carrots, corn or a cherry tomato.