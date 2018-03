Halloween Night Trick-or-Tini Deal

$46 for a ticket -n -tini to the 7:30 performance of The Most Happy Fella

The Most Happy Fella

Now playing through December 1st

At the Goodspeed Opera House

Call 860-873-8668 for tickets



*Their Annual Food Drive. We collect the week of Thanksgiving (11/25 - 11/30)

For more information on their upcoming events, Click here !