School employee accused of making racist comments

An employee at Connecticut Juvenile Training School in Middletown is under investigation for using derogatory language and Thursday night, a co-worker spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News.

The Connecticut Juvenile Training School, which is a juvenile detention center, falls under the supervision of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families.

A co-worker with Connecticut Juvenile Training School said the students were called a racial term.

"Calling them porch monkeys," said the co-worker, who wished not to be identified. "All the kids were saying do you understand what you're saying? Do you know what you're saying and she said numerous times. Yeah, when you drive through the hood and you see people on the porch."

He said the children at Connecticut Juvenile Training School deal with issues most children their age can't even imagine. The worker said many already have self doubt and can't understand why someone would knock them down.

"We're trying to rehabilitate these young men to become productive young men in their community when they go back," the worker said. "But how can we do that when we're trying to belittle them at the same time?"

The worker said the school has a habit of sweeping racial problems like this under the rug. The Connecticut Department of Children and Families released a statement on the issue Thursday night.

"The Department takes matters of racial fairness extremely seriously, and recently, we have instituted a racial justice initiative looking at these issues. Further, we are very concerned about the allegation in this instance. Accordingly, we already have begun a full human resource investigation and will take appropriate action as warranted based upon those findings," the statement said.

When it comes to this racial equality training, Eyewitness News was told outside consultants have been brought in and it is not just for the school, but the entire department.

AS for the investigation, no deadline has been set on when it will wrap up.

