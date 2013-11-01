Leftover Halloween Candy Dessert



Ingredients:

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 cup assorted Halloween candy, roughly chopped

DIRECTIONS:

-Preheat the oven to 350ºF.

-Line an 8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper, allowing it to hang over the sides. Coat the paper with cooking spray.

-In a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whisk together the melted butter with the sugar and light brown sugar until smooth, about 2 minutes. Add the eggs and vanilla and whisk until combined.

-Remove the bowl from the stand mixer and stir in the flour and salt just until incorporated. Stir in 1/2 cup of the assorted Halloween candy.

-Pour the batter into the prepared pan, smoothing the top, then sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup of Halloween candy over the top of the batter.

-Bake for 30 to 35 minutes until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

-Let the pan cool completely then remove the blondies using the parchment paper overhang, cut into 16 squares and serve.