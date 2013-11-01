Chef Plum Wins Guy's Grocery Games

The Next Dinner Underground is 11/10/13 and we are at Williams Sonoma in Danbury!
Polenta Served Family Style
Ingredients:
1 cup Polenta
1 Qt water
1 teaspoon of onion powder
1 teaspoon of garlic powder
1 bay leaf
Oilve oil
1 tbls of heavy cream
salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Start boiling 1 cup of salted water
At a rolling boil add onion and garlic powders as well as a bay leaf, stir to incorporate
Add 1 cup of polenta and stir regularly for about 3 minute, turn off the heat and cover.
Stir regularly until serving add cream and oilve oil before serving
Too Serve
Top with your favorite sauce!