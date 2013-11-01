Chef Plum Wins Guy's Grocery Games

The Next Dinner Underground is 11/10/13 and we are at Williams Sonoma in Danbury!

Polenta Served Family Style



Ingredients:

1 cup Polenta

1 Qt water

1 teaspoon of onion powder

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 bay leaf

Oilve oil

1 tbls of heavy cream

salt and pepper to taste



Directions:



Start boiling 1 cup of salted water

At a rolling boil add onion and garlic powders as well as a bay leaf, stir to incorporate

Add 1 cup of polenta and stir regularly for about 3 minute, turn off the heat and cover.

Stir regularly until serving add cream and oilve oil before serving

Too Serve

Top with your favorite sauce!