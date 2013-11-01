UConn women speak out on sexual discrimination

Members of Connecticut's national champion women's basketball team are adding their voices to a national campaign in support of lesbian and bisexual athletes in women's sports.

Four members of the team created a video for the Br{ache the Silence campaign to say gay athletes are welcome at UConn, and bullying people because of their sexual orientation is not tolerated.

Center Stephanie Dolson says there has long been a stigma associated with women's athletics and homosexuality. She says the players just wanted to say that it's OK for people to be who they are, and that everyone deserves respect.

The UConn men's hockey team made a video last year for a similar campaign called You Can Play.

Basketball coach Geno Auriemma says he's proud the athletes decided to speak out.

