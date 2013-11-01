Cross removed from Holy Land in Waterbury

City officials approved the removal of the cross at the Holy Land in Waterbury on Thursday with the promise a new one will be installed before the end of the year.

The theme park used to be a major attraction with more than 17 acres filled with biblical villages and displays.

The park also used to feature a large lit up cross that could be seen from the highway. However, the cross had to be replaced with another smaller one in 2008 and lit up by spotlights that eventually broke.

However, since the Holy Land closed, the park has filled up with trash. It has also become a place of rampant vandalism as well as violence and drug use.



Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary and a colleague bought the property with a promise to revamp the Holy Land. On Thursday, city officials took down the steel cross to make room for a new one.

A private restoration board told Eyewitness News the new cross will be even better than the first one. It'll be four feet taller for a total height of 56 feet. It'll also be wider, heavier and the interior will be lit once again to change colors.

The goal is to have the new cross up by December.

Residents told Eyewitness News they were happy to learn about the new developments involving the Holy Land.

"That's great," said Wayne DeVoid, of Waterbury. "It'll be a boom for Waterbury."

"I think it'll be a good boost for everybody to start going back up there," said David Ireland, of Waterbury.



