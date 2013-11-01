Condo residents forced to pay fire bill

People living at a condominium complex in Farmington are not happy about a bill they're getting for fire cleanup.

That fire happened at the Greenbriar Condominiums two years ago and left two condos destroyed.

"I feel very betrayed," said Mary Beth Sasso, who has lived in the Greenbriar Condominiums for 18 years.

The property manager at Greenbriar Condominiums hired a company to clean up the mess.

The condo association sent out an email to residents soliciting feedback on how to pay for thousands of dollars of damage left behind by the fire.

Sasso said she and her neighbors just got a surprise bill they weren't expecting and found out the homeowner's association passed the cost right down to them.

"It's the management company," Sasso said. "They seem to bare no responsibility on this."

Eyewitness News learned ARS Services charged the condo property manager $70,000 for the cleanup, which was more than the association thought it would cost.

The two sides went to court and settled on $50,000, however the insurance company only picked all about $20,000.

The Greenbriar Board of Directors is giving residents two options.

Have each unit pay a one-time fee of about $220, which could be paid over a one-to-three month time frame.

Use the funds intended for the vinyl siding project to cover the cost.



Many neighbors have put "no vote" signs in their yards reflect how they really feel.

"Most people don't want to pay the $220 that they're asking for, the increase for the special assessment or take the money out of the general budget fund," said Erik Marinelli, who lives at Greenbriar Condominiums.

Residents at Greenbriar Condominiums had until Friday to weigh in and let the board know what their decision.



"We feel we shouldn't the ones to pay for this out of our pockets again because we're asked for too many special assessments," Sasso said.

A lawyer for ARS Services declined an interview. He told Eyewitness News that the company stands by its work and the bill.

Eyewitness News reached out to the condo association, but had not heard back from them on Friday night.

