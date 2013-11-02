Saint Francis opens Hartford women's health center

Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford is opening a women's health center offering expanded imaging and genetic screening services.

The Comprehensive Women's Health Center offers imaging technology, ultrasound, image-guided breast biopsies and bone density scans. Additional space will accommodate more breast imaging systems.

In addition, a genetics program offering genetic counseling and testing to patients believed to have a genetic cancer syndrome will be expanded.

And a certified genetic counselor will be available full-time, helping women and families who are at high risk of hereditary cancers such as breast cancer, ovarian cancer, uterine cancer and other female hereditary cancer syndromes.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $9 million center is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

