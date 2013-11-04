Bridgeport parents say principal's discipline too light

Bridgeport parents plan to protest what they say is a light punishment of a school principal captured on video dragging two kindergartners down a hallway.

Principal Carmen Perez Dickson was suspended for six months without pay and will be reassigned to another administrative job. The Board of Education rejected a recommendation by School Superintendent Paul Vallas to fire her.

Parents are organizing a rally on Monday to protest her suspension, saying she should have been fired.

During her termination hearing, Dickson's lawyer said her actions were appropriate for the situation and that the school board makes physical force an option when necessary.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.