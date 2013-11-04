U.S. senators say new women's prison planned near Danbury

Connecticut's two U.S. senators say the Federal Bureau of Prisons has agreed to make sure there will be a low-security facility for female inmates in the Northeast.

Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal said Monday the bureau will build a new facility on the grounds of the existing federal prison in Danbury. That's where 182 of the current 1,337 women inmates will eventually be housed. It's expected to be constructed in 18 months. New York Sen. Kristen Gillibrand and Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy joined the announcement.

The 182 women are originally from the Northeast. The rest of the inmates will be transferred to a new prison in Aliceville, Ala.

The senators said the bureau still plans to move about 1,000 male inmates into the old women's prison.

The bureau didn't provide a response to the announcement.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.