Youth group leader to be arraigned in sex case

A youth group leader for a New Canaan church is facing her first court appearance on allegations she had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy.

Twenty-five-year-old Morgan Frawley of Fairfield is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Norwalk Superior Court. She was charged last week with risk of injury to a minor, which carries one to 10 years in prison upon conviction.

Frawley led a youth group of the Congregational Church of New Canaan, which has suspended her. Police say the boy's parents found sexually explicit images and texts on his phone and notified the church.

A lawyer for the boy and his family denies that a sexual relationship occurred.

Frawley posted $5,000 bail. It's not clear if she has a lawyer and there's no phone listing for her.

