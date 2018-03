From A Little Something Bakery:



Southern Pecan Pie

Ingredients:

1 unbaked pie shell

3 eggs

1 cup granulated sugar

½ cup corn syrup

½ cup melted butter

1 cup pecans

Directions:

Whisk eggs and sugar together

Add in corn syrup and melted butter

Stir in pecans, pour into unbaked pie shell

Bake at a 375 degree oven until the top is slightly springy, about 25 minutes.