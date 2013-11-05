Open Cellar: Food, Wine & Fashion Showcase

Open Cellar: A Food, Wine, and Fashion Showcase

Tuesday, November 12, 5:00pm-7:00pm

The Naumann Gallery, 279 Branford Road (Rt. 139), North Branford, CT

RSVP 203-430-0540

Enjoy...

- Desserts by Elizabeth's Cafe/Perfect Parties of Madison

- Cheese by Fromage Fine Foods in Old Saybrook

- Boedecker wines

- Fashion tips by Terrell Naumann of JHilburn personalized clothing for men, and Worth clothing for women

The Boedecker wines featured in the segment are available at Madison Wine Exchange (188 Boston Post Rd, Madison, CT), Spiritus (220 Asylum St Hartford, CT), and more.

For a full list, visit www.cellar-fine-wines.com.