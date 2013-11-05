Police search for second suspect in Watertown home invasion

Police have video footage of the possible suspects connected to a home invasion in the Oakville section of Watertown earlier this week.

Police are searching for a second teenage male in connection with a home invasion in Watertown where a 87-year-old woman was assaulted.

Alma York was in her home in the 600 block of Sunnyside Avenue on Oct. 18 when two juveniles asked to use her phone.

York told Eyewitness News she didn't let them in but gave them her cell phone to use outside. When it looked like they were giving the phone back, she said they forced their way inside.

Police said York was pushed on the ground, pistol-whipped and an earring was torn out of her ear. The suspects took items such as her wallet, jewelry and her cell phone from her home.

One male suspect was arrested in connection with Watertown home invasion on Oct. 25.



The suspect, whose name was not released because he was under the age of 18, was charged with kidnapping, assault of an elderly person, home invasion, larceny, breach of peace, credit card theft, threatening and reckless endangerment. Police said he was in possession of a firearm during the home invasion.



The second suspect, who is a 17-year-old male, has not been arrested at this time and investigators believe he is out of the state.

The second suspect is facing similar charges including kidnapping, credit card theft and home invasion.

Investigators have determined that the home invasion was a "random act."



Anyone with information is asked to call the Watertown Police Department at 860-945-5200.



