Law office fire yields guilty plea to break-in

A Manchester man has pleaded guilty to breaking into a Manchester lawyer's office in July 2012 but did not admit any role in an arson that caused nearly $300,000 in damage.
The Journal Inquirer reports that Eric Gorman pleaded guilty in Hartford Superior Court on Monday to burglary and criminal mischief. He was sentenced to four years in prison and six years' special parole.
Authorities believe Gorman, DayShaun Collins of Manchester and a juvenile broke into the William M. Broneill Law Offices on July 11, 2012.
Prosecutors say Collins became worried about having left fingerprints and went back in to set the fire. He was convicted in a plea bargain of conspiracy to commit arson and aiding in a burglary.
Broneill owned memorabilia dating back decades that were destroyed by smoke damage.
Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
