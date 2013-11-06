Recipe of the Week: Easy Lemon Cookies

Easy Lemon Cookies

Ingredients:

1 (18.25 ounce) package lemon cake mix

2 eggs

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon lemon extract

1/3 cup confectioners' sugar for decoration

Directions

1.Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

2.Pour cake mix into a large bowl. Stir in eggs, oil, and lemon extract until well blended. Drop teaspoonfuls of dough into a bowl of confectioners' sugar. Roll them around until they're lightly covered. Once sugared, put them on an ungreased cookie sheet.

3.Bake for 6 to 9 minutes in the preheated oven. The bottoms will be light brown, and the insides chewy.

