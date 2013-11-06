Recipe of the Week: Easy Lemon Cookies

Easy Lemon Cookies
Ingredients:
1 (18.25 ounce) package lemon cake mix
2 eggs
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1 teaspoon lemon extract
1/3 cup confectioners' sugar for decoration
Directions
1.Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
2.Pour cake mix into a large bowl. Stir in eggs, oil, and lemon extract until well blended. Drop teaspoonfuls of dough into a bowl of confectioners' sugar. Roll them around until they're lightly covered. Once sugared, put them on an ungreased cookie sheet.
3.Bake for 6 to 9 minutes in the preheated oven. The bottoms will be light brown, and the insides chewy.
