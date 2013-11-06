Jason Frazer, a general assignment reporter for Channel 3 Eyewitness News, not only knows news but how to run a bank.

Frazer graduated from Columbia University in 2005. He started his professional career as a Management Associate with Citibank.

Frazer's first professional experience as a journalist began as a Web producer for WCBS-TV, New York's CBS affiliate. He was responsible for editing all wire and staff written stories and publishing them on various section pages. Jason eventually moved onto 1010 WINS, New York's all news radio station, where he held the same position with similar responsibilities.

Two years after graduating, Frazer was a freelance radio reporter for WBGO-FM in Newark, N.J. He filed weekly reports for the hourly newscast and news specials on various topics.

In 2007, he left Citibank and then became a branch manager with JP Morgan Chase. He oversaw $25 million in assets. Jason was successful at turning one of the lowest performing branches into the top banking center in the district.

The following year, Frazer was hired as a part time Freelance Reporter for News 12 in Bronx/Westchester, N.Y. During his tenure at News 12, he covered a variety of stories including the high profile case of Sean Bell, a Queens man shot to death by the New York Police Department.

Frazer got his full time start as a General Assignment/Good Business Reporter for WROC/WUHF-TV in Rochester, NY Frazer has also reported for WBNS-TV in Columbus, OH

Frazer joined Channel 3 Eyewitness News in October 2013.

In his spare time, Jason enjoys bowling, whitewater rafting, traveling and watching the New York Giants.

Feel free to drop Jason a line to say "hello" or offer up a story idea at Jason.Frazer@wfsb.com.