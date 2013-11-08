Man arrested for posing as a police officer and sexual assault

Police have arrested a Berlin man after they said he attacked a woman on Thursday while posing as an undercover police officer working on "vice" stings.

Frank Mete, 55, was arrested Friday by Manchester Police on charges that he sexual assaulted multiple women in multiple towns including Manchester, Enfield, Windsor Locks, East Hartford and Hartford.

Manchester Police are working with numerous area departments on possible similar assaults.

Mete is being held on $500,000 for numerous counts of sexual assault 1st degree, unlawful restraint, robbery 1st degree, impersonating a police officer and larceny 6th degree.

Anyone who has additional information is asked to call Manchester Police at 860-645-5510.

