Port Authority accuses trucker of being toll cheat

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says its police have arrested a truck driver who allegedly tried to evade tolls. A Port Authority spokesman says 43-year-old Yuriy Ganzman of Avon, CT., was pulled over around 4: 15 p.m. Friday at the George Washington Bridge after police noticed his tractor-trailer allegedly did not have a proper emissions sticker and had a trailer plate improperly displayed.

Police say the plate had been reported lost or stolen in August from a New Jersey company.

Ganzman faces charges including toll theft and possession of lost property. It was not immediately known Saturday if Ganzman has an attorney.

The Freightliner tractor-trailer is registered to Ganzman Trucking of Farmington, CT. A message left Saturday at the company was not immediately returned.

