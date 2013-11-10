Public to be updated on busway project

The state Department of Transportation will update the public on the progress of the bus-only corridor being built between New Britain and Hartford.

The first of three open houses is planned Wednesday at Newington Town Hall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Members of the public will have an opportunity learn more about the service plan for CTfasttrack, including bus routes and maps, construction activities, planned new bus technology and a new website. The bus service is expected to begin in early 2015.

Two other open houses are planned. One will be held Friday at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Another is planned for Nov. 20 at Elmwood Community Center in West Hartford from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

