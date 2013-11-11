Dozens evacuated in New Haven following gas leak

Dozen of residents were evacuated from their homes, and city streets were blocked off following an early morning gas leak in New Haven.

Police evacuated residents in the nearby homes and apartment complex after a gas main broke near Whalley Avenue and Broadway.



Gas crews were called to the scene to investigate the leak and got to work on making repairs.

Fire officials said the main was struck by a worker at a nearby construction scene around 1 a.m., and the leak was considered to be significant.

Evacuated residents were taken to a nearby hotel, officials said, but they were allowed to return home before 7 a.m.

No injuries were reported.



