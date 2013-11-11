Eggplant Palle with Zocco’s Restaurant

Zocco's Restaurant & Catering is located in the Village Shoppe Plaza on the corner of Marshal Phelps & Day Hill Road in Windsor CT.
Address: 555 Day Hill Road, Windsor, CT 06095
Eggplant Palle (eggplant "meatless meatballs")
Ingredients:
2 Eggplants
1 small onion chopped
2 cloves of garlic minced
Grated parm cheese
2 tblsp parsley & basil chopped
2 cups of Panko Bread crumbs
1 egg
Dash of Salt/Pepper
Directions:
Roast eggplants in 350 degree oven for approx. 1 hour or until a knife will easily pass through them. Pulse until smooth in a food processor then place in a large mixing bowl. Saute onions & garlic in evoo until lightly cooked, then place in bowl with eggplant. At this point add the parsley, basil, Panko, egg, parm cheese, salt & pepper. Mix thoroughly, then form into medium sized balls. Place formed balls on an oiled sheet pan and bake in a 350 degree oven for approx. 25 minutes or until lightly browned. Serve with Zocco's San Marzano Marinara sauce & shaved Asiago cheese.