A Day to Honor Our Veterans!

Applebees - Veterans and active duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu, on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11.

Boston Market - Boston Market is offering a free whole chicken with the purchase of a family meal on Monday, Nov. 11 with a military ID.

California Pizza Kitchen - Veterans and active military receive a free pizza on Monday, Nov. 11.

NEW! Carrabba's - All active and retired veterans get a free appetizer of your choice from Nov. 9-Nov. 11.

Chili's - Veterans and active duty get a free entrée all day from a limited menu on Monday, Nov. 11.

Coffee Beanery - Veterans and active duty military receive a free tall cup of coffee all day on Nov. 11.

Denny's -- Active, inactive and retired military personnel can get free all you can eat pancakes on Veterans Day nationwide from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friendly's - Veterans and active military receive a free Big Two Do Breakfast and coffee on Monday, Nov. 11.

Hooters -Veterans and active duty military receive a free meal on Monday, Nov. 11.

Krispy Kreme - Krispy Kreme stores are offering a free doughnut and small coffee on Monday, Nov. 11 when presenting a military ID or wearing a uniform.

Little Caesars - Veterans and active military members get a free order of Crazy Bread on Monday, Nov. 11.

Olive Garden - On Monday, Nov. 11, all veterans and current servicemembers get a free meal from a limited menu. Family dining with them will also receive 10% off their meal.

On the Border - Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free meal from the "Create Your Own Combo menu" on Monday, Nov. 11.

Outback Steakhouse - All active and former servicemembers receive a free Bloomin' Onion and a beverage on Nov. 11. Outback is also offering active and former servicemembers 10% off their meals Nov. 12 through Dec. 31.

Red Lobster - Veterans and current servicemembers receive a complimentary appetizer from a limited menu from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14.

Red Robin - Veterans and active duty military get a free Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Monday, Nov. 11.

Starbucks - Former and active duty servicemembers and their spouses get a free tall brewed coffee on Monday, Nov. 11.

Texas Roadhouse - Texas Roadhouse locations nationwide will offer veterans a free lunch on Monday, Nov. 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Offer is good for active duty, retired or former U.S. military.

TGIFridays - Veterans and active duty military get a free lunch from a select menu on Monday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bed Bath and Beyond - Bed Bath and Beyond is offering veterans 20% off their entire purchase on Nov. 9, 10, and 11. This is good for active duty, DoD, reserves, guard, retirees, veterans, and military spouses.

Big Lots - Veterans, active duty, reserve, and retired military personnel and their immediate family receive 10% off their entire purchase on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Buy Buy Baby - Active duty, DoD, Reserves, Guard, retirees, veterans and military spouses get 20% off their entire purchase on Nov. 9, 10 and 11.

Build-a-Bear Workshop - Build-a-Bear is offering 15% off all military-the med gifts online and 15% off entire in-store purchase with military ID. Offer good now through Nov. 11.

Dollar General - Veterans, active military, members of the National Guard and Reserve and immediate family members get 11% off the total purchase on Nov. 11.

Grace for Vets - Car washes from around the world who join this program offer free car washes to veterans and servicemembers on Nov. 11.

Great Clips - On Monday, Nov. 11, customers who come in for a service can get a free haircut card to give to their favorite veteran. Veterans can also receive a free haircut or get the free haircut card. Haircuts are redeemable until Dec. 31.

Home Depot - Home Depot offers a 10% discount to all veterans during Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Independence Day. Home Depot offers the 10% discount year round to for active duty and retirees.

JCPenney - Veterans, active duty and family members receive an extra 20% off in stores Nov. 6-11 with coupon.

Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores - Past or present members of the armed forced and their families receive 20% off their total purchase Sunday, Nov. 10 through Friday, Nov. 15.

NEW! Jos. A. Bank - Customers who purchase a regular-priced men's suit (excluding Traveler and Signature products) in-store or online will receive an additional two free suits of equal or lesser value from Nov. 12-17.

Lowe's - All veterans receive a 10% discount on Veterans Day, Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. The offer is available in stores only.

Massage Envy - Participating Massage Envy locations in the Washington DC, Maryland, and northern Virginia region are offering a complimentary 1-hour massage to active military, veterans and spouses on Monday, Nov. 11.

Meineke Car Care Centers - On Monday, Nov. 11, all veterans and active duty military personnel, as well as spouses of deployed members receive free basic oil changes.

Sport Clips - Participating locations are offering veterans and active duty servicemembers free haircuts on Monday, Nov. 11.

Steve Madden - Steve Madden is offering 20% off the entire purchase with a valid military ID on Monday, Nov. 11.

Toys"R"Us - At Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us, military members and their families can get 20% off one regular-priced item from Sunday, Nov. 10 through Saturday, Nov. 16.

Under Armour - Veterans and active duty servicemembers get 15% off plus free shipping on all orders from now until Monday, Nov. 11.

Walgreens - Walgreens is offering 15% off eligible store items and 20% of Walgreens, Nice! And W brand products on Monday, Nov. 11. This discount is available to all veterans and active duty military personnel.