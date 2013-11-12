Wilton woman loses arm in pit bull attack

Police say a Wilton woman lost one arm and part of another when she was attacked by her pit bull.

Lt. Donald Wakeman tells the Hearst Connecticut Media Group that 65-year-old Anne Murray also had bite wounds all over her body.

The dog was shot and killed on Monday by the first police officer who arrived at the scene. Police officials say the officer determined the dog was an immediate threat.

The victim was underneath a car in a driveway and trying to protect herself when the officer arrived.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital where she was in stable condition.

Officials said the dog's remains will be tested for rabies.

