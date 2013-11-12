Lockdown suspect is no longer CCSU student

The following photo of David Kyem was provided by the New Britain Police Department.

The son of a geography professor who caused a lockdown at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain last week is no longer a student at the school, according to officials.

David Kyem went to a Halloween party at the University of Connecticut where he dressed as a ninja during the weekend of Nov. 2.



However, Kyem didn't bring a change of clothes with him and took a bus back to the CCSU campus still wearing the ninja costume on Nov. 4.



Police said Kyem was running on campus shortly after he got off the bus. He told police that he was late for a class, so he decided to run.

Some students became alarmed and called police about a suspicious person with what appeared to be a gun and a sword. Recently released 911 calls show that people even followed Kyem as he proceed on his way to James Hall, where he lived.

The calls caused school officials to declare a campus-wide emergency where students and staff were told to shelter in place, lock doors and stay away from windows.

Officers from several departments, state police and federal swarmed the 182-acre campus to ensure the students' safety.

Police said they used security footage and information from a card-swipe system to identify Kyem. Then they conducted a floor by floor search of James Hall.

Nearly 3 1/2 hours later, the all-clear was given, and students and staff were free to move about the campus.

Kyem was arrested and charged with breach of peace. He was released on the he promise to not return to campus until he met with CCSU Director of Student Conduct Chris Duke.

However, Kyem reportedly did not do that and returned to the CCSU campus on Nov. 5. He was spotted around James Hall, thus he was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespass.

On Tuesday, CCSU officials said Kyem is no longer a student at the university, but they could not comment further because student records are protected by FERPA.

