Recipe of the Week: Pumpkin Brownies

Pumpkin Brownies
Ingredients:
1/3 cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
1 large egg
1/2 cup pumpkin puree
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp ginger
1/4 tsp nutmeg
1/4 tsp salt
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees, Grease or line an 8x8 baking pan with parchment paper and set aside
using electric mixer cream butter and sugar
add egg, pumpkin puree and mix until combined
In a small bowl, mix flour, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and salt
Gradually add into wet ingredients until just combined
Spread into baking pan and bake for 35-40 minutes
