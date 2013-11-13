Recipe of the Week: Pumpkin Brownies

Pumpkin Brownies

Ingredients:

1/3 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 large egg

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp ginger

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1/4 tsp salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees, Grease or line an 8x8 baking pan with parchment paper and set aside

using electric mixer cream butter and sugar

add egg, pumpkin puree and mix until combined

In a small bowl, mix flour, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and salt

Gradually add into wet ingredients until just combined

Spread into baking pan and bake for 35-40 minutes

