Piper's Promise:

A fundraiser dinner at



The Elks Lodge at 825 Cromwell Ave. Rocky Hill, CT

Saturday, November 16, 2013 from 5:30 to 10:00 PM

$20.00 for adults, $10.00 for children 12 and under.

Come and enjoy a nice pasta dinner and participate in many raffled off donated items.

Tickets are being sold at the door.

Visit Assistance Dogs Unlimited for more information!



If you'd like to donate:

Tax Deductable Donations can be sent to

Assistance Dogs Unlimited Inc. PO Box 326, Rocky Hill, CT 06067