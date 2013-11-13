New Yorkers face charges they captured 2 fawns

Four Long Island men are accused of capturing two young deer and posting pictures of the animals on Instagram.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation says investigators learned of the images late last month.

The DEC says at least one of the fawns was chased with a vehicle and captured alongside a fence. Photos show one of the suspects holding a "stressed" yearling.

DEC Regional Director Peter A. Scully says such actions can hurt the wild animal, and the people.

The DEC says it received two images from an anonymous tipster.

Investigators later tracked the men to a business in Calverton.

They were ticketed for environmental violations. They're due in Riverhead town court on Nov. 27.

If convicted they could face fines of up to $1,700.

