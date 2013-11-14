Baby, father at center of West Haven Silver Alert found safe

Officials in West Haven said the baby and father at the center of a Silver Alert that was issued were found safe after a 24-hour period.



A Silver Alert was issued for 6-week-old Aaliyah Barrett after police said her father Vaughn Barrett dropped off her mother, Jennifer Ivy, at work in Orange.

"I just want her home, I just want her home," Ivey said.



Police said Barrett allegedly told Ivey he was taking the bus to a store and then picking a few items up before returning home.

And as each hour passed, Ivey said she got more and more worried.

"I don't care if he brings her here," she said before they returned home. "I don't care if he has someone else bring her here. I just want her home. I just want my baby home."

Police said they put out the Silver Alert because the baby is so young. Barrett has a history of disappearing for days on end, according to police, but never with his daughter.

Late Thursday afternoon, Barrett just walked in the front door of their West Haven home.

"He didn't say anything," Ivey said. "He just came in the house, changed her diaper and by that time everyone was here."

Barrett, who has a long criminal history involving drugs, robberies and thefts, was questioned by police, but will not be charged because he has legal custody of the child.

Aaliyahwas unharmed and only appeared a little tired.



Police said they are connecting the family with social services to see if they need any help that way.

