Target removes offensive Christmas card from shelves

Target has removed a Christmas card from its shelves after complaints that it was offensive.

Some said the card is insensitive to people with mental illness.

The card depicts a choir inside of a mental hospital called the Mental Christmas Choir.

There's a word bubble above their heads that reads, "do you hear what I hear?" The inside of the card reads, "go crazy, it's Christmastime!"

"People with mental illness. Sometimes they hear voices. To show that on a card and have this be sold is not sensitive to people with mental illness," said a statement from the western Massachusetts office of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Target officials said they are looking into the cards.

