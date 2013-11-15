New London hospital employees authorize strike

About 800 nurses and technicians at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London have voted to authorize their union leadership to call a strike unless a contract agreement is reached.
The Day of New London reports the vote Thursday came less than 48 hours before the contract expires.
Matt O'Connor, spokesman for AFT Connecticut, says job security is a major area of disagreement.
Hospital spokesman Mike O'Farrell says a strike would occur no sooner than 10 days after L+M is notified of the vote. He emphasized an authorization to strike doesn't mean a strike will happen and says the union has authorized a strike in the past but there's never been a strike in the hospital's 101-year history.
Additional negotiating sessions were planned.
Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
