Medical marijuana facility proposed in Waterbury

The owner of a medical supply company wants to grow and sell medical marijuana out of factory in Waterbury, and he has the support of the city's mayor, a former police chief.

The Connecticut Cannabis Consortium, or C-Three, of Orange is submitting applications for production and dispensary permits with the state Department of Consumer Protection, the Republican-American reported.

The state will decide permits in January as part of its new medical marijuana program.

Thomas Macre, executive director of C-Three, said if successful, he will purchase a 3.5-acre lot with an empty 86,500-square-foot building on East Aurora Street and invest $1.5 million to $2 million into two high-security facilities, one for production and one for selling, within six months. The project is expected to create 20 jobs as well as dozens of construction jobs to renovate the facility.

Mayor Neil O'Leary supports the proposal, saying Macre's team includes a retired law enforcement officer.

"The proven security model that C-Three has in place makes this project a winner for the city as well as for patients throughout the area," O'Leary said. "As a former police chief, it's critical to me to see every step of the process closely monitored - the level of transparency and accountability Tom Macre and his team bring to this project gives me the assurance that this is right for Waterbury."

Macre's company specializes in chronic pain and movement disorder therapies. He has more than 20 years of experience in the health care field, mostly spent with patients with debilitating diseases listed as meeting the criteria by the state for medical marijuana usage, according to the company's announcement of the proposal.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

