TGIC: UConn Puppet Show

Peter and the Wolf

On November 17

2:00pm

A UConn Puppet Arts Production with live orchestra

Narrated by Colin McEnroe

The UConn Puppet Arts program brings Prokofiev's musical tale to life in this enchanting production, complete with fabulous puppets and vivid musical characterizations with a live orchestra that highlight both the narrative and beloved score. Kids will be spellbound by the story of a young boy's adventures with a wolf in the meadow behind his grandfather's house, while simultaneously learning about classical music and the different instruments of the orchestra.

Recommended for ages 5 and up

