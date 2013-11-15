Cooking with Executive Chef of Madison Beach Hotel

The Madison Beach Hotel is located at:
94 W. Wharf Road, Madison, CT 06443
203-245-1404
Thanksgiving Brunch
This Thanksgiving, join their family and let them do the cooking!
Seatings are limited, so make your reservations today!
Call 203.350.0014
Visit their events page for more info!
Big Eye Tuna Tartar with avocado, English cucumber, Sriracha Aioli, House Made Kettle Chips
Ingredients:
3 oz. Sashimi Grade Big Eye Tuna
1 oz diced English cucumber
1 oz diced avocado
1 table spoon Sriracha aioli
Bias cut scallions for garnish
1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
Sea salt to taste
7ea house made kettle chips