Cooking with Executive Chef of Madison Beach Hotel

The Madison Beach Hotel is located at:



94 W. Wharf Road, Madison, CT 06443

203-245-1404

Thanksgiving Brunch

This Thanksgiving, join their family and let them do the cooking!

Big Eye Tuna Tartar with avocado, English cucumber, Sriracha Aioli, House Made Kettle Chips

Ingredients:

3 oz. Sashimi Grade Big Eye Tuna

1 oz diced English cucumber

1 oz diced avocado

1 table spoon Sriracha aioli

Bias cut scallions for garnish

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt to taste

7ea house made kettle chips