You Can Learn How to Coupon This Weekend

Public Workshop

Saturday, November 16

Stafford Library, Stafford, CT

9:00am

**Coupon Inserts: 1 SmartSource

Drug Stores:

CVS- FREE Nature Made VitaMelts. On sale for $6.99 and if you buy it, you will get back a $5 ExtraCare Buck. There are $3 off printable coupons on coupons.com that make them a money maker!

Bayer diabetes Meter-$9.99 with a $9.99* ExtraCare buck so totally FREE!

Walgreens- Purex Laundry detergent is Buy 1 Get 2 FREE! I went to my local Walgreens and it looks like the prices are around $4.79 so you pay $4.79 for all 3 bottles which makes it $1.59 a bottle! That is a good price!

Grocery Stores:

Stop & Shop- check the front of your flyers for a coupon for an additional .40¢ off per gallon of gas when you spend $75!

Big Y: get a coupon for $7 off a fresh or frozen turkey simply by stopping by their customer service desk.

Seniors 65 and older can save an additional 10% off their order on Tuesday! Look for the coupon in your flyer.

Plus, if you spend $25 on select products, you can earn a $10 Big Y gift card!

