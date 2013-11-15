You Can Learn How to Coupon This Weekend

Public Workshop
Saturday, November 16
Stafford Library, Stafford, CT
9:00am
**Coupon Inserts: 1 SmartSource
Drug Stores:
CVS- FREE Nature Made VitaMelts. On sale for $6.99 and if you buy it, you will get back a $5 ExtraCare Buck. There are $3 off printable coupons on coupons.com that make them a money maker!
Bayer diabetes Meter-$9.99 with a $9.99* ExtraCare buck so totally FREE!
Walgreens- Purex Laundry detergent is Buy 1 Get 2 FREE! I went to my local Walgreens and it looks like the prices are around $4.79 so you pay $4.79 for all 3 bottles which makes it $1.59 a bottle! That is a good price!
Grocery Stores:
Stop & Shop- check the front of your flyers for a coupon for an additional .40¢ off per gallon of gas when you spend $75!
Big Y: get a coupon for $7 off a fresh or frozen turkey simply by stopping by their customer service desk.
Seniors 65 and older can save an additional 10% off their order on Tuesday! Look for the coupon in your flyer.
Plus, if you spend $25 on select products, you can earn a $10 Big Y gift card!
