Foodshare kicks-off Turkey and Thirty Drive

People naturally think of providing turkeys and other food to families in need during Thanksgiving, but the truth is many working-poor families need help year round.

A turkey donation will provide a traditional Thanksgiving meal for those who are struggling this year, but during the Turkey for Thirty Drive, an additional $30 will go beyond the basic need and will ensure Foodshare can continue to assist those in need.

For information including turkey drop-off locations or information about donating a virtual turkey online, check out the Foodshare website by clicking here.

