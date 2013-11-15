Young cancer patient hopes video will go viral

A 10-year-old girl who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2011 decided to fight back, and while doing so she's inspiring others along the way.

Morgan Platt said that throughout her treatments for cancer, Katy Perry's Roar encouraged her to keep standing tall and fight back.

"When it said 'roar' I thought we could scare out the cancer and stuff," Morgan said.

Morgan has received multiple treatments at Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford over the past two years.



So during one of her appointments at CCMC, she decided to make her own music video in hopes it will go viral and raise awareness about not only her condition, but cancer affecting other children.

"The kids were just all excited. They put them (costumes) on. We painted their faces, just the energy for them," said Morgan's mother Kathy Platt.



She and her mother rallied together and got the nurses, physicians and other patients and parents involved in the production, which was complete with costumes, posters and streamers.

"It's these little bursts of greatness for these kids that keep them going," Morgan's mom Kathy said. "I'm so proud of Morgan. She's defying the odds."

As of Friday evening, the Youtube video has more than 2,100 hits, but the creators are hoping for one special viewer.

"Our hope is that Katy Perry might see this video and understand the importance of funding and the issues around research for pediatric cancer," Kathy Platt said. "And give us a little help and maybe a little roar."



The Hole In The Wall Gang, a New Haven-based nonprofit, helped with the shooting of the video.

Click here to watch the video.

Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.