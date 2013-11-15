Dr. Tory Westbrook found guilty of sexual assault

A doctor facing dozens of charges for allegedly sexually assaulting more than a dozen patients has been offered a plea deal.

A Middletown Superior Court jury announced the verdict Friday against 45-year-old Tory Westbrook of Glastonbury, two days after it began deliberations. He was convicted on eight counts of second- and fourth-degree sexual assault.

"They are extremely relieved, very emotional and very thankful that justice prevailed today," said Chris Morano, the victim's attorney.

Westbrook was accused of inappropriately touching more than a dozen female patients during exams at the Community Health Center in Clinton, which is federally funded. While the trial involved five of the patients, other criminal cases remain pending.

Westbrook has denied the allegations. His lawyer, Norman Pattis, says none of the patients were sexually assaulted and the exams were proper.

"Do you really think Dr. Westbrook abused 53 people?" Pattis asked. "Or don't you think that somebody saw there was an empty bus and claim there was whiplash before it was too late?"

Morano said the verdict empowered the women and gave them a voice.

"The women who testified today are all very brave, and they paved the way to not only stop further abuse but to pave the way for other victims to come forward," Morano said.

The allegations led the state Medical Examining Board to suspend Westbrook's license to practice medicine last year.

Westbrook, who is being held on a nearly $2 million bond, could be sentenced to more than 40 years in prison. His sentencing hearing is in January.

